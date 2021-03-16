A man in his 20s died outside a Puyallup home Monday afternoon after what was reported as a drive-by shooting.

At about 2:30 p.m., Puyallup police went to the 600 block of Eighth Street Northwest, where they found the victim near the front porch and several expended shell cartridges in the street.

Central Pierce Fire and Rescue treated the man, but he died at the scene.

Witnesses told police about a tan-colored vehicle, similar to a Dodge Durango or Chevrolet Blazer, that had been in the area before the shooting.

Puyallup police ask anyone with information to call their tip line at 253-770-3343.