A 35-year-old man was shot and killed in downtown Seattle on Sunday night, according to police.

Patrol officers heard multiple gunshots around 9:30 p.m. and found the dying man in the 200 block of Pike Street, just one block from Pike Place Market, police said.

Police and then fire department medics performed first aid on the victim, but he was pronounced dead shortly after he arrived at Harborview Medical Center.

Police did not release any other information Monday but said homicide detectives are investigating.