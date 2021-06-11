A 21-year-old man was fatally shot Thursday night in Seattle’s Central District, police said.

Officers were called to the 300 block of 23rd Avenue South around 8:30 p.m. after reports of a shooting, Seattle police said Friday morning. When they arrived, they found the victim had been taken to Harborview Medical Center in a private vehicle.

He died at the hospital, police said.

No arrests had been made as of Friday afternoon.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact their tip line at 206-233-5000.