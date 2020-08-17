A man was fatally shot near Seattle’s Fremont and Wallingford neighborhoods Monday evening, authorities said.

Officers responded to the shooting at North 46th Street and Aurora Avenue North, Seattle police tweeted around 10:20 p.m. According to the tweet, officers continue to search for a suspect who fled the area on foot.

The man, who was reported to be in his 30s, died at the scene, a spokesperson for the Seattle Fire Department said.

No further information was immediately available.

Detectives enroute to shooting at N. 46th and Aurora Avenue N. Officers currently searching for suspect that fled area on foot. Active scene, will update with additional information when available. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) August 18, 2020

This is a breaking news post and will be updated.