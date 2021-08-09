The 22-year-old man shot and killed by Seattle police outside a house near White Center last week was identified Monday as Isaiah Hinds by the King County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Hinds was killed Thursday while Seattle police were serving a warrant in a homicide case from earlier this year, according to police. Police said Hinds fired on officers before he was killed.

Police had announced in June that Hinds was the suspect in the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Omari Wallace at a South Seattle church on March 17, and detectives were seeking information from the public to find and arrest him.

According to police, Wallace’s killer entered a second-floor room at the Emerald City Bible Fellowship in the 7700 block of Rainier Avenue South, where a meeting was being held by Community Passageways, a diversion program that works with young people to keep them out of the legal system. Shortly after entering the room, Hinds saw Wallace, pulled out a handgun and shot him multiple times, police said.

According to the video posted on the Seattle Police Department’s online blotter last week, officers from the agency’s SWAT and gun violence reduction units had gone to the White Center house in the 10000 block of 21st Avenue Southwest and used a PA system to tell the man inside to surrender, Assistant Police Chief Deanna Nolette said after the Thursday shooting.

“This is the Seattle Police Department,” one officer announces in the video. “I need you to come to the front door, open it slowly with nothing in your hands, and put your hands on the front door. Do it now.”

Seconds later, a man in a baseball cap and white shirt can be seen opening the door and walking outside, according to dash-camera video — which has no audio. He raises a gun as he walks down the stairs in front of the house, before moving to his left and disappearing from view.

In officers’ body-camera footage, which has audio, shots are heard after the police PA announcement, followed by officers yelling to take cover as they fired their weapons. It’s unclear how many shots were fired overall, though police said Friday three officers fired their weapons.

Three officers are on paid administrative leave as an investigation by the Seattle Police Department’s Force Investigation Team and the Office of Police Accountability is underway.

Information from The Seattle Times archives is included in this report.