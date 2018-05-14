The victim, Lorenzo Marr, was at one time the president of the Magic Wheels Motorcycle Club, Seattle's first African-American motorcycle club.

The man fatally shot in the parking lot of West Seattle Stadium during a children’s community track event last Tuesday has been identified as Lorenzo Marr, 44, according to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Marr died from multiple gunshot wounds at Harborview Medical Center; his death has been ruled a homicide.

“He was a good man and a great father,” said Lavelle Smith, of Seattle, who said Marr had been his stepfather since he was “in diapers,” and raised him as if he were his own son.

Marr was from a well-known South Seattle family and was a beloved friend to many, according to tributes paid to him on social-media sites.

The shooting occurred on Tuesday night around 7:30 p.m. during a Rainier Beach Track Club meet, witnesses said.

Police said investigators believe that the shooting was not random and that Marr was targeted. They have not publicly released any information about a possible motive for the shooting and say they are still looking for witnesses.

Marr was at one time the president of the Magic Wheels Motorcycle Club, Seattle’s first African-American motorcycle club, and was involved with the group in a number of community fundraising activities, according to a 2015 article in The Seattle Medium.

The group raised money for the Odessa Brown Children’s Clinic, provided academic scholarships, fed the homeless, held annual Easter egg hunts for kids and gave away backpacks full of school supplies to schoolchildren.

The motorcycle club was also among the first of its kind to allow women to be full fledged, patch-wearing members.

“A lot of MC clubs don’t have women,” Marr told The Medium. “We were one of the first to do it, and to have the women with the MC [patch] on their back.”

Marr’s parents were Jamaican immigrants who put down roots in Seattle. In 1974, Marr’s father, Hayton Marr, bought a little grocery store, the Yesler Way Tom Boy Market. Marr — known by most as Cecil Cooke — and his wife, Loraine Harris, ran the store successfully into the 1980s as their family grew to five children.

Marr’s large family has had their share of other tragedies and troubles.

In 1982, Cooke was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of food-stamp fraud. Rather than face prison, Cooke slipped away to Jamaica, leaving his family behind.

Cooke stayed in hiding two years, then returned to the U.S. and was sentenced to five years at a federal prison camp on the New Mexico-Texas border.

Marr’s parents divorced after Cooke was released from prison.

One of his Marr’s brothers, Aristotle Marr, was sentenced to 23 years in prison for assault, burglary, robbery, attempted robbery and two counts of unlawful imprisonment after a failed attempt to rob a Wells Fargo Bank branch in 2000 that led to a shootout with police and the death of his accomplice, Daniel Delfierro.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to pay for burial costs and provide support for Lorenzo Marr’s family.