YAKIMA — An investigation was launched after a man was killed and another was injured in a shooting where authorities believe a rooster fighting event was held near Grandview, deputies said.

Yakima County deputies responded to a report of gunshots Sunday around midnight where up to 200 people were dispersing, leaving about 180 roosters behind, the Yakima Herald-Republic reported.

Deputies discovered a man’s body near the scene, and another man was transported to a hospital, authorities said.

Deputies have not yet identified the body, but an autopsy has been scheduled.

No other information was released.