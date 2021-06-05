A man was shot and killed late Friday after an attempted carjacking in Seattle’s Sodo neighborhood, according to police.

Officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of Fourth Avenue South at 11:30 p.m. for a report of a man shot in a carjacking attempt. Officers found a man who appeared to have been shot once, and they began first aid, according to police.

Seattle Fire Department medics declared the man dead at the scene.

Detectives overnight were interviewing what a Seattle Police Department statement said was a “second involved person” to try to learn what led to the shooting. The online statement did not explain whether the person shot was trying to take the car or might have been the victim of the attempted carjacking.

The statement did say detectives “were not searching for any additional suspects.”