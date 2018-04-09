The condition of the injured driver and a park employee police say was attacked by the suspect were not immediately known.
A man was severely injured Monday morning when a car driven by a man suspected of assault crashed through a gate at Boeing’s Renton plant, police said.
Police say the suspect had attacked a Renton city employee at Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park, 1201 Lake Washington Blvd. N., and then fled in a car. As Renton police were chasing the suspect, he crashed into the Boeing gate in the 700 block of Logan Avenue North, and struck a man, according to KOMO. The suspect was detained at the scene, police said.
The injured man, believed to be a security guard at the plant, was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition, KOMO is reporting.
The condition of the park employee was not immediately known.
