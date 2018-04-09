The injured security guard is at Harborview Medical Center in critical condition, police said. Police were planning to book the suspect into jail on suspicion of multiple crimes.

A security guard was severely injured Monday morning when a car driven by a man suspected of assault crashed through a gate at Boeing’s Renton plant, police said.

Police say the suspect had attacked a Renton city employee at Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park, 1201 Lake Washington Blvd. N., and then fled in a car shortly before 8:20 a.m.

As Renton police were chasing the suspect, he crashed into the Boeing gate in the 700 block of Logan Avenue North roughly 10 minutes later, and struck a security guard, police spokesman Tracy Wilkinson said. The gate was significantly damaged.

The suspect was detained at the scene, Wilkinson said. Medics took him to Renton’s Valley Medical Center for evaluation of minor injuries.

As of Monday afternoon, police were planning to book him into King County Jail on suspicion of multiple crimes, including vehicular assault, Wilkinson said.

The injured security guard was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition, Wilkinson said shortly after 3:30 p.m.

The park employee did not suffer significant injures, Wilkinson said, and is not related to the suspect. It was “completely random.”

The incident remains under investigation.

No further details were available.