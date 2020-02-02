A 21-year-old man was shot during a fight on Alki Beach in West Seattle early Sunday, according to the Seattle Police Department.

The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the head that is not believed to be life-threatening.

The shooting was reported in the 2600 block of Alki Avenue Southwest at about 2:30 a.m. Witnesses told police that the 21-year-old was sitting at a fire pit on the beach when he was approached by a group of men and there was “some sort of fight disturbance,” police said. Shots were fired and the group scattered.

Seattle police gang unit detectives are investigating. They ask anyone with information to call the tip line at 206-233-5000.