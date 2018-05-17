Two men in a car at Third Avenue and Pine Street began arguing with a crowd, police said, and one of the men, armed with a hatchet and baseball bat, attacked the victim.
A man was severely injured after being attacked with a hatchet Wednesday night at Third Avenue and Pine Street, according to Seattle police.
Witnesses told police that the victim was among a group of people standing outside McDonald’s about 10:30 p.m. when a blue sedan pulled up to the corner and two men in a car began to argue with the crowd.
“One of the suspects was reportedly armed with a hatchet and a baseball bat,” police said.
The suspect with the hatchet then struck the victim, causing life-threatening injuries, police said. The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center.
Police searched the area for the blue sedan and the suspects but did not find them. It is unknown if the suspects and victim knew each other, police said.
The attack is being investigated by detectives from the department’s gang unit.
