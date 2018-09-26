The man was taken to Highline Hospital by his brother, where he's being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

A 27-year-old man was injured in a shooting Wednesday morning in Burien, according to police.

The incident occurred in the 12400 block of Ambaum Boulevard in Burien, the King County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet.

The man was taken to Highline Medical Center by his brother, and he’s being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the tweet.

No other details were given, and a spokesman for the sheriff’s office was not immediately available for comment.

