The man was taken to Highline Hospital by his brother, where he's being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
A 27-year-old man was injured in a shooting Wednesday morning in Burien, according to police.
The incident occurred in the 12400 block of Ambaum Boulevard in Burien, the King County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet.
The man was taken to Highline Medical Center by his brother, and he’s being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the tweet.
No other details were given, and a spokesman for the sheriff’s office was not immediately available for comment.
Most Read Local Stories
- ‘The Property’: A family's getaway cabin defined its dreams, until a tragic Sunday morning VIEW
- Helicopter rescues trail horse in Central Washington, but injuries were too severe WATCH
- 'It's a long time coming': $6.2 million wildlife bridge over I-90 nears completion WATCH
- Another southern resident orca is ailing — and at least three whales are pregnant
- Seattle City Council approves $700 million renovation of KeyArena
This post will be updated.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.