A 48-year-old man was found unresponsive in his cell at the King County Jail in downtown Seattle on Sunday morning and later died at Harborview Medical Center, according to the Department of Adult and Juvenile Detention.

The man’s name, cause of death and the alleged crime he was jailed for were not included in a Monday news release from the department. The King County Medical Examiner’s Office is responsible for identifying the man and determining his cause and manner of death, the release says.

The Department of Adult and Juvenile Detention is working with Public Heath – Seattle & King County to conduct an internal investigation, according to the release. The Seattle Police Department will also conduct its own investigation into the man’s death, the release says.