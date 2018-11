The victim is about 34 years old and was transported to Harborview Medical Center, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

A man was in serious condition Friday night after a reported stabbing near Ballard.

The man is about 34 years old and was transported to Harborview Medical Center, said Seattle Fire Department spokeswoman Kristin Tinsley. Police and fire personnel responded to 645 N.W. 45th St. at about 10 p.m.

Police were searching the area for a suspect.