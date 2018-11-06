A 33-year-old victim was transported to Harborview, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

A 33-year-old man was stabbed Tuesday evening near Hillman City, according to police.

The victim was transported to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition, said SFD spokeswoman Kristin Tinsley. His injuries are not life-threatening, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Police said they are looking for a suspect in the area.

The stabbing was reported at about 5:35 p.m. near South Graham Street and 39th Avenue South. A spokeswoman for Harborview said the victim’s condition was still being assessed.

