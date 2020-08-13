Police are investigating a shooting in downtown Seattle that injured a man Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

The shooting occurred near the corner of Fourth Avenue and Pine Street just after 1:30 p.m., according to a tweet from the Seattle Police Department. The man, who was described as in his 30s, was transported to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition, said Seattle fire spokesperson David Cuerpo.

One person has been arrested, police said.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.