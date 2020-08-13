Police are investigating a shooting in downtown Seattle that left a man injured Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Officers near Fourth Avenue and Pine Street heard gunfire in the area just after 1:30 p.m., according to a statement from the Seattle Police Department. When they arrived at the scene, they found a man with gunshot wounds to both legs, the statement said.

The man, who was described as in his 30s, was transported to Harborview Medical Center. A hospital spokesperson said the man was in serious but stable condition.

Officers arrested one man and recovered a firearm nearby. Police are investigating whether a narcotics transaction may have occurred before the shooting, the statement said.

No further information was immediately available.