A man in his early 20s or 30s was shot multiple times outside an apartment complex in Lynnwood around 9 p.m. on Saturday, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

The man underwent surgery overnight and is in serious condition but has not yet been identified, said sheriff’s spokesman Lt. Ian Huri. The man was shot in the torso and the arm, likely with a handgun, Huri said.

The sheriff’s office has not yet interviewed the man, Huri said, and does not have a description of the suspected shooter or shooters. Eyewitnesses “were scarce,” he said.

Police were called to the scene in the 3700 block of 164th St. Southwest with a report of gunshots, and found the injured man there, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies are still investigating whether the man lived in or was associated with an apartment building on that block.