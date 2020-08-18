Police are searching for a suspect who shot a man in Seattle’s Mount Baker neighborhood late Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

Officers responded to the shooting near the 3100 block of Rainier Avenue South, the Seattle Police Department tweeted just before 5 p.m.

The man, who is in his 20s, was transported to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition, according to a spokesperson for the Seattle Fire Department.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news post and will be updated.