Seattle Police detectives are investigating the stabbing death of a young man Saturday night in West Seattle near Alki Beach.

Detective Patrick Michaud said the victim, in his 20s, was likely targeted by his assailants. He said the department began receiving 911 calls shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday night, reporting the assault near Alki Avenue Southwest and Harbor Avenue Southwest.

Responding officers attempted to resuscitate the man, but he died at the scene, Michaud said.

There were witnesses to the attack and homicide detectives are working with them to develop a description of the suspect, Michaud said. The investigation is active and detectives ask that anyone with information called the assault tip line at 206-233-5000.