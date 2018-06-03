Witnesses to the assault said the man was attacked shortly after 10 p.m.; police are saying the assault was not random.
Seattle Police detectives are investigating the stabbing death of a young man Saturday night in West Seattle near Alki Beach.
Detective Patrick Michaud said the victim, in his 20s, was likely targeted by his assailants. He said the department began receiving 911 calls shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday night, reporting the assault near Alki Avenue Southwest and Harbor Avenue Southwest.
Responding officers attempted to resuscitate the man, but he died at the scene, Michaud said.
There were witnesses to the attack and homicide detectives are working with them to develop a description of the suspect, Michaud said. The investigation is active and detectives ask that anyone with information called the assault tip line at 206-233-5000.
Most Read Local Stories
- The Soviets’ secret map of Seattle tells a lot about us
- Some Seattle neighborhoods are untouched by rapid population growth. Why? | FYI Guy
- 'We need to break some rules' to fix Seattle's homelessness crisis | Danny Westneat
- Brace yourself: Portions of I-5 will fully close this weekend, causing major traffic delays
- Teen fatally shot in Seattle park
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.