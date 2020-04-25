A 46-year-old Seattle man is in police custody after allegedly attempting to hit a woman and her vehicle with a minivan on Saturday morning near 196th Street SW and Highway 99 in Lynnwood.

The altercation happened in the parking lot of a 76 gas station off the highway around 11:35 a.m. The woman, who police say is not known to the man, was outside her car. She ran into the gas station when the man tried to hit her and her car. The man then got out of his minivan and began throwing trash into the woman’s vehicle, police say.

The man took off in his car, and police found him in the parking lot of a nearby Joann Fabrics and Crafts. Police asked him to switch off his engine, and he did. But the man then decided to flee, police say, and hit a police officer with his driver’s side door. He backed into a police vehicle before taking off. The officer is unharmed, but the police car sustained significant damage, officials said.

Officers pursued the suspect, who led them on a chase down Highway 99. The chase ended around 10 minutes after the initial report in the parking lot of a strip mall near the 22300 block of Highway 99.

Police haven’t released additional details about the suspect, but say he was arrested for third degree assault, eluding police, reckless driving and several other alleged crimes.