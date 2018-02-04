The Renton Fire Department said the man was shot three or four times in the chest and face on Sunday morning.

A 38-year-old man was in critical condition after he was shot multiple times in the chest and face outside a Renton bar, according to fire officials.

The victim was taken to Harborview in critical condition, the fire department said.

The department reported that the man was found conscious and breathing at 1:15 a.m. Sunday at Williams Avenue Pub in downtown Renton. The fire department said the man had been shot three or four times.

Renton police said the investigation is ongoing. The department did not say if anyone was in custody, and telephone messages Sunday were not returned.