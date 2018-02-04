The Renton Fire Department said the man was shot three or four times in the chest and face on Sunday morning.

A 38-year-old man was in critical condition after he was shot three or four times in the chest and face outside a Renton bar, according to fire officials.

The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition, the fire department said.

The department reported the man was found at 1:15 a.m. Sunday at Williams Avenue Pub in downtown Renton.

Renton police said the investigation is ongoing. The department did not say if anyone was in custody, and telephone messages Sunday were not returned.