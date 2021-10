A man in his 30s is in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center following a shooting Sunday afternoon in SeaTac.

The King County Sheriff’s Office had few details to share about the shooting, which took place shortly before 3 p.m. in the 3100 block of South 208th Street. No suspects are in custody, Sgt. Tim Meyer said.

A detective from King County’s Major Crimes Unit has been assigned to the case.