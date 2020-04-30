A man was wounded in a Pioneer Square shooting Thursday night, according to Seattle police and fire.

Detectives are investigating the shooting, which occurred in the 300 block of Second Avenue Extension South, the Seattle Police Department said in a tweet around 9 p.m.

The man, approximately 35 years old, was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition, possibly with other assault wounds, said Seattle Fire Department spokeswoman Kristin Tinsley.

Officials temporarily blocked off all southbound lanes of Second Avenue Extension South at South Washington Street, according to the Seattle Department of Transportation.

No further information was immediately available.