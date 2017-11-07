Detectives are still searching for a male and his girlfriend.

A man was set on fire in Fremont on Tuesday evening and taken to the Harborview Medical Center, where he was in critical condition, according to the Seattle Police Department’s (SPD) blotter.

The incident took place in the 4500 block of Leary Way Northwest. Around 7 p.m., a passerby saw the man on fire and called 911. As the two waited for medics, the passerby put out the flames.

Detectives are searching for a male and his girlfriend. If you have information about this incident, contact SPD’s tip line for homicides and assaults, 206-233-5000.