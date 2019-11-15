A 39-year-old man is in critical condition after being tased Thursday by Everett police, and detectives with a Snohomish County task force are investigating the use of force. Police say the man had two firearms on him.

Lake Stevens Police had been conducting surveillance on the man and had earlier that day executed a search warrant on his home to look for firearms, which he isn’t legally allowed to have.

The man was at an appointment in Everett while his home was searched, and Lake Stevens Police told Everett Police he was in town and was likely “armed and dangerous,” according to the Snohomish Multiple Agency Response Team (SMART).

When the man left his appointment in Everett and began walking on Broadway Avenue, he was contacted by Everett Police officers “and an altercation ensued,” the agency reported.

A sergeant deployed his Taser twice, and the man began running away before collapsing, police said.

The officers performed “life-saving measures” until the Everett Fire Department arrived to take the man to Providence Regional Medical Center.

In addition to the sergeant who deployed the Taser, four Everett police officers were involved in the incident, according to the investigative agency.

SMART said that, when its investigation is complete, it will forward its findings to the Snohomish County Prosecutor’s Office for review.