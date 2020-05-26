A 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of shooting and killing a man who attended a party he threw Sunday night in Everett, police said.

Officers responded to reports of gunshots and screaming in the 6500 block of Beverly Lane around 10:40 p.m., according to a statement from the Everett Police Department. Detectives think the 35-year-old man was hosting a neighborhood party when two people — a man in his late 20s and a 28-year-old woman — walked by the home.

Both were invited inside, the statement said. Neither the man nor the woman knew the host.

During the party, the host started making sexual advances, the statement said. Police are still trying to determine the extent of those advances.

The two felt uncomfortable and started to leave, but the host confronted them and demanded their personal belongings at gunpoint, the statement said.

The host then fired several shots at the man, who had stepped in front of the woman, the statement said. The woman ran from the home, screaming for help.

First responders attempted lifesaving measures, but the man died at the scene.

Officers arrested the host and booked him in the Snohomish County Jail on investigation of murder, the statement said.