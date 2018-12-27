Seattle police said they have detained another man in connection with the incident.

A man is being treated in Harborview Medical Center after being stabbed in the Rainier Valley neighborhood Thursday. Seattle police have detained another man in connection with the incident, detective Mark Jamieson said by phone.

The man’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, Harborview spokeswoman Susan Gregg said Thursday afternoon.

Police responded to the incident at South Henderson Street between Martin Luther King Jr. Way South and Renton Avenue South, according to a tweet from Seattle Police Department around 12:30 p.m. The roads were blocked for almost half an hour before reopening around 12:45 p.m., according to a tweet from Seattle Department of Transportation.