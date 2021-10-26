A King County District Court judge on Tuesday found probable cause to hold a 27-year-old Auburn-area man on investigation of homicide in connection with a fatal shooting on the Muckleshoot Reservation, according to prosecutors.

Around 9 p.m. Monday, King County sheriff’s deputies responded to a house in the 14600 block of Southeast 368th Place, where they found a 42-year-old man dead from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest, according to the probable cause statement outlining the sheriff’s case.

The two men live across the street from each other.

The shooting victim’s name has not yet been released by the King County Medical Examiner’s Office. The Muckleshoot Reservation is one of the communities that contracts with the sheriff’s office for police services.

The Seattle Times typically does not name people accused of committing crimes until criminal charges are filed.

According to the probable cause statement, the 27-year-old man, who lives with at least one woman, tried to force his way into the woman’s bedroom and when she tried to shove him out of the room, he shoved back and both fell to the floor. The 27-year-old also struggled with one of the woman’s friends.

The woman then ran across the street and told the victim and the woman he lives with that the 27-year-old had assaulted her; all three returned to the house, where the victim confronted the 27-year-old about “putting hands on women,” the statement says.

The 27-year-old tried to shut his bedroom door on the 42-year-old, but the older man blocked the door, the statement says. The 27-year-old pulled a .380-caliber handgun from his waistband and shot the 42-year-old three times in the chest, killing him, according to sheriff’s detectives. The 27-year-old then pointed the gun at the two women and they fled the house.

The 27-year-old was among those who called 911 and the probable cause statement says he told deputies that “he was attacked and shot the attacker.” He remains jailed in lieu of $1 million bail, jail records show. Prosecutors expect to file criminal charges on Thursday.