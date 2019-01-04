The other resident involved in a fight that resulted in the man's death was later arrested and taken to the Pierce County Jail.
OLYMPIA — Washington state officials say a sexually violent predator being held at the Special Commitment Center on McNeil Island died after suffering a head injury during a fight with another resident.
Chris Wright with the Department of Social and Health Services said Friday that 63-year-old Jerry Spicer suffered a head injury during the fight on Thursday in the facility’s cafeteria.
Spicer was taken to the Madigan Army Medical Center at Joint Base Lewis-McCord and later died of his injuries.
Spicer had been sent to the facility in 2005 after a Grant County court determined he met the criteria of being a sexually violent predator.
The other man involved in the fight, Gregory Coley Jr., was later arrested and taken to the Pierce County Jail.