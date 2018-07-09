A man was convicted of slaying Gail Doyle, a Thurston County woman and longtime friend.

James Stidd, who last month was convicted of killing an Olympia woman whose body was never found was sentenced to 41 years in prison Monday by a Thurston County judge.

The sentence means that Stidd, 68, will almost certainly die in prison.

Stidd had been convicted of second-degree murder for the death of Gail Doyle.

Superior Court Judge Carol Murphy said that in addition to the jury’s finding Stidd guilty on all counts, they also found that he showed an egregious lack of remorse. Based on that aggravating factor, Murphy said the exceptional sentence was warranted.

“The court believes that sentence is proportional, given Stidd’s history and given the evidence presented at trial of these crimes,” Murphy said.

Despite the protracted sentence for Stidd, some members of Doyle’s family remain unsettled.

After Monday’s hearing, Laci Doyle, the victim’s daughter, said that she felt justice hadn’t been served. She said the family will continue to search for her mother until the remains are found.

Doyle’s sister, Anita Nedrow, said that while she is relieved Stidd will be put away, healing is still a long way off.

“We hunt (for Doyle’s remains) still,” Nedrow said.

As they did throughout the trial, Doyle’s family and friends filled the courtroom to near capacity. Family members also made statements to the court, including Laci, who showed photos of her mother to the judge.

Attorneys for the prosecution and defense also made arguments about sentencing ranges.

Stidd, too, addressed the court.

He remained defiant, saying he had nothing to do with Doyle’s disappearance and accused the prosecution of lying throughout the trial.

He also initially refused to sign and fingerprint a judgment and sentencing order. Stidd said he plans to appeal.

Deputy Prosecutor Scott Jackson told the court that Stidd and Doyle had been close friends, and that over their yearslong friendship, Stidd had become part of Doyle’s family.

“No one can really figure out definitively why Mr. Stidd killed Gail Doyle,” he said.

Emotions ran high when relatives of Doyle approached the stand, reading their victim-impact statements aloud to a courtroom that was filled with tearful supporters.

“We lost parts of our hearts that can never be replaced,” Laci said. “I feel a lot more empty. She was the other half of my life. I lost life that day. I will struggle every day for the rest of my life in many ways.”

Before the judge announced her decision, the prosecution’s team made a modification in the no-contact order between Stidd and Doyle’s family.

They asked that if Stidd ever decides to reveal the location of Doyle’s body, that he be allowed to contact Laci, the daughter.

Stidd, in defiant comments to the court, maintained his innocence and accused the state of lying to convict him.

Stidd, a convicted felon, was seen with Doyle at the Boulevard Tavern in Olympia on June 2, 2016. Stidd claimed to have dropped her off in front of Aztec Lanes on Martin Way that same night.

Stidd was arrested that month in Ritzville, not far from Spokane.

A warrant for Stidd’s arrest was issued after detectives found evidence at his Longhorn Loop home, south of the Olympia Regional Airport, linking him to Doyle’s disappearance.

Police found a note hanging on the front door that indicated Stidd had gone on vacation.

Inside, officers and crime- scene technicians located several bloody areas on the garage floor, according to court documents.

A hammer was found on a work bench in the garage. The head of the hammer tested positive for blood and was wrapped in several blond hairs, according to court documents.

Thurston County Sheriff’s Office investigators found video of Stidd visiting the Thurston County transfer station, and were confident at the time that Stidd left Doyle’s body there and that her remains were later transported to an Eastern Washington landfill.

Investigators searched for Doyle’s body at the landfill, but her remains were never found.