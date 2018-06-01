Although the Molotov cocktails were not lit, one ignited Officer Paul Ducre Jr.'s pants when a flash-bang device went off. Ducre suffered burns on his right leg.

A former Seattle man was sentenced to 37 months in prison Friday for throwing five beer bottles full of gasoline at Seattle police during the May Day 2016 protests.

Although the Molotov cocktails thrown by Wil Casey Floyd, 33, were not lit, one ignited Officer Paul Ducre Jr.’s pants when a flash-bang device went off. Ducre suffered burns on his right leg, according to court documents.

Shedding his black clothing and a diaper bag containing a sixth Molotov cocktail, Floyd fled before police could arrest him. The FBI said he left Seattle shortly after the protests, which resulted in nine arrests and injuries to five officers.

A nationwide search for Floyd ensued as he moved around the country.

When investigators discovered that Floyd had booked a flight from San Diego to Milwaukee, they secured a federal warrant to obtain his DNA and fingerprints when he landed in Denver for a stopover. In April 2017, the FBI arrested Floyd at his mother’s house in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

Investigation records show that two months prior to the attack Floyd sent a text saying, “Kill them all with fire,” referring to the Seattle police. After the May Day 2016 protests, he ridiculed images of injured Seattle police in online posts.

Floyd was linked to a group of “black bloc” protesters who vandalized property and attacked police during an anti-capitalism march. During his sentencing, Floyd said that he “realized it was a mistake, but there was no turning back.”

On May Day, also known as International Workers Day, thousands take to the streets for a march for immigrant and worker rights. The 2016 protests hearkened to May Day 2012, when protesters permeated a peaceful march and started a riot.

Floyd, who faced up to 10 years in prison, pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a destructive device in February under a plea agreement. Federal prosecutors then recommended a sentence of no more than 37 months.

Though not bound by the recommendation, U.S. District Judge Ricardo S. Martinez sentenced Floyd to 37 months and also imposed three years of supervised release and 100 hours of community service following his prison sentence, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

“This country was founded by protest. It’s as American as apple pie,” Martinez said. “But there are limits; there are rules of law.”