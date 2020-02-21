A man found dead next to a car outside the King County Sheriff’s Office in Maple Valley early Friday morning is believed to be the husband of a 57-year-old woman who was found dead Wednesday in the couple’s home.

The man’s body was discovered outside a running SUV in the parking lot around 2 a.m. Friday, said Sgt. Ryan Abbott, a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office. He had what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Abbott said. The King County Medical Examiner has not yet confirmed the cause or manner of the man’s death.

How to find help If you are experiencing suicidal thoughts or have concerns about someone else who may be, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). You will be routed to a local crisis center where professionals can talk you through a risk assessment and provide resources in your community. If you are experiencing suicidal thoughts or have concerns about someone else who may be, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). You will be routed to a local crisis center where professionals can talk you through a risk assessment and provide resources in your community. https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/

The woman’s body had been found in the living room of the couple’s home two days earlier after her longtime hairdresser called police twice to report missed appointments.

Abbott said it was not immediately clear what caused the woman’s death, and investigators had been waiting to hear from the medical examiner before investigating it as a homicide. The medical examiner has not yet released the woman’s cause and manner of death.

Police had wanted to talk to the woman’s husband but hadn’t located him, Abbott said.

Abbott said police got a tip that the husband intended to kill himself in the parking lot of a law enforcement office.

When deputies started looking in parking lots, they found the man next to the SUV, which is registered to the dead woman’s husband.

Authorities have not yet released the identity of either person.