Sheriff’s deputies found the man inside a vehicle, shot several times.

A man was found fatally shot inside his vehicle late Saturday night in Shoreline, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 1500 block of Northeast 146th Street after receiving reports of gunshots, said Sgt Ryan Abbott.

They found the victim inside a vehicle, with several gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Abbott said it was not immediately known if the man was the driver of the vehicle.

A sheriff’s K-9 unit was at the scene Saturday night, looking for a suspect, Abbott said.