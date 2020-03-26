Seattle police homicide detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a man whose body was found Monday in North Seattle, according to a police spokesman.

About 4:40 p.m. Monday, someone called 911 and reported that a man’s body was lying in the street near the 14200 block of Fourth Avenue Northeast, said Detective Mark Jamieson. North Precinct patrol officers responded and found the body, then notified homicide detectives and crime-scene investigators, he said.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office on Tuesday identified the victim as 25-year-old Ramadan Ahmed. Ahmed died from a gunshot wound to the head and his death was ruled a homicide, according to the office.

Jamieson asked that anyone with information about the shooting call the Seattle Police Department’s tip line, 206-233-5000.