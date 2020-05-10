Mountlake Terrace police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man early Sunday after multiple people called 911 to report hearing gunfire, according to a news release.

Around 12:30 a.m., police responded to the 23900 block of 60th Avenue West, where they found a man in his mid-20s dead in the roadway from an apparent gunshot wound, the release says.

His death is being investigated as a homicide. There have been no arrests but police do not believe the shooting was random.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Cmdr. Pat Lowe, 425-248-9111 or plowe@mltwa.gov.