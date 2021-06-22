Seattle police are investigating a homicide in North Seattle after finding a 35-year-old man had died on Aurora Avenue North Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 10500 block of Aurora Avenue North, near the intersection of North Northgate Way, around 2:15 p.m., police said in a statement. When they arrived, they found a “possible assault victim” on the sidewalk.

They began first aid, but Seattle Fire Department medics — who also found a bullet wound in the man’s leg — declared him dead at the scene.

No further details about how the man died were immediately available. Anyone with information about the death is asked to call the police tip line at 206-233-5000.