A man was found dead early Saturday morning in the Mount Baker neighborhood with what appeared to be a gunshot wound, according to Seattle police.

A woman reported finding the man around 6:45 a.m. in the 1400 block of Lake Washington Boulevard South, which is near the Interstate 90 bridge, according to a statement from police.

Medics declared the man dead at the scene. Homicide detectives are investigating.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the man’s identity and official cause of death.