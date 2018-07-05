The victim's identity has yet to be released by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner's Office, pending the investigation and notification of his family members.

A man found dead Tuesday morning in Mukilteo was the victim of homicide, police said Thursday.

According to a news release from the Mukilteo Police Department, the man was 23 and lived in Everett.

The victim’s identity has yet to be released by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office, pending the investigation and notification of his family members.

The body was found on Beverly Park road at Pacific Place.

“It has been determined that this is an isolated incident and there is no cause for concern to the public,” police wrote in the news release.