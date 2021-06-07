Seattle detectives are investigating after finding a 31-year-old man dead in a Columbia City park Monday morning, police said.

Officers were called to the 3900 block of South Conover Way at 5:19 a.m. after receiving a report that a man was unresponsive and on the ground in the park, according to a police statement. The Rainier Community Center, the Rainier Playfields and Genesee Park are in the area, but it was not immediately clear exactly where the man was found.

The man was declared dead at the scene. Detectives are investigating his death as a homicide, police said.

No further information was immediately available.