Detectives have launched a homicide investigation into the death of a 34-year-old man whose body was found along a logging road in Skykomish this week, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

Snohomish County resident Brandt Stewart’s death was ruled a homicide by the King County Medical Examiner’s Office, according to a Thursday statement from the Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff and medical examiner’s offices declined to release further details Thursday, as the investigation is ongoing. The Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information on the death call 206-296-3311.

The town of Skykomish is in Eastern King County, along Highway 2.