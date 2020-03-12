Tacoma police are investigating a gunbattle and car crash that killed a man early Thursday.

The victim has not been identified.

Officers were called about 1:30 a.m. to the 3800 block of South Lawrence Street after people reported hearing gunshots.

They found glass and shell casings in the street, but nobody remained at the scene.

Witnesses said they saw a sedan and SUV race southbound after exchanging gunfire.

Police checked area hospitals for gunshot victims but found none.

About 3 a.m., a passerby called 911 to report a Ford Explorer that appeared to have slammed into the back of a parked semi truck in the 3600 block of South Lawrence Street.

Police responded and found a man dead in the driver’s seat of the SUV.

Medical examiners have not determined how the man died, but detectives believe he was involved in the earlier shooting.

This is the third homicide in Tacoma this week.