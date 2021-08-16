Seattle police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead near the entrance to Gas Works Park early Monday morning.

Detectives are responding to Gas Works Park to investigate a possible homicide after officers discovered a person who had died. More information when available. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) August 16, 2021

Seattle Police Department spokesperson Detective Patrick Michaud said dispatchers received a call from someone reporting a shot fired somewhere near the park around 4:30 a.m. A short time later, the body of an adult male was discovered right next to the park’s entrance, he said.

Michaud said police are just starting their investigation and that more information may be available later today.

This is a developing story and will be updated.