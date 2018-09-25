Seattle police officers were responding to a fight when they received a 911 call about a man bleeding nearby. The 37-year-old died from a stab wound to the chest and his death has been ruled a homicide.

A 37-year-old man who was found bleeding on a downtown street by Seattle police last week was the victim of a homicide, the King County Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled.

Just after 11:30 a.m. Sept. 20, officers responded to a report of a fight at a homeless encampment along Sixth Avenue, between James Street and Yesler Way, according to a post on the department’s online blotter. As officers arrived, they also received a 911 call about a man bleeding on a nearby street. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center, where he died of his injuries, the post says.

The man, identified as Nicholas D. Yelle, died from a stab wound to the chest and his death has been ruled a homicide, according to the medical examiner.

No arrests have been made. It is unclear if Yelle was involved in the fight or associated with the encampment.