Police are investigating a stabbing that killed a 39-year-old man on the Seattle waterfront Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to Fire Station 5 on the 900 block of Alaskan Way at 11:30 a.m., according to a statement from the Seattle Police Department. When they arrived, medics were loading the man into an ambulance, the statement said.

He was taken to Harborview Medical Center, where he later died, police said.

According to police, witnesses told them the victim and a suspect were arguing just before the stabbing. The suspect fled on foot, witnesses said.

No further information about the suspect was immediately available. Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 206-233-5000.