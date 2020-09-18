A 38-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly fatally stabbing another man in Seattle’s Queen Anne neighborhood early Friday morning, police said.

Officers responded to a report of a vehicle collision in the 200 block of West Highland Drive, near Kerry Park, around 1 a.m. Friday, according to a statement from the Seattle Police Department. When they arrived, they found a man with several stab wounds, the statement said. A police spokesperson said Friday afternoon it’s unclear if the collision and stabbing were connected.

The 27-year-old victim was transported to Harborview Medical Center, where he later died of his injuries.

Police arrested the 38-year-old around 9:15 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of North 104th Street in Northwest Seattle, the statement said.

No further information about the incident was immediately available.