A man was fatally stabbed in a Tacoma parking garage Saturday night, police said.

Officers received reports of a man bleeding in the garage in the 700 block of Commerce Street around 9:30 p.m., the Tacoma Police Department said in an emailed statement. He was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The department provided no other details about the victim, whose name hasn’t been released.